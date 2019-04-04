Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacement news

Onkar Kulkarni April 04 2019, 5.06 pm April 04 2019, 5.06 pm

Her funny voice tone, impromptu garba steps and silly point of view kept the audience hooked to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The character of Dayaben became superhit overnight what with the humorous side to it. The role played by Disha Vakani became very synonymous with the viewers over the years as she became a favourite to many. Soon Disha took a sabbatical from the show after becoming a mother. While producer Asit Modi waited for her to come back post her maternity leave, she didn’t… for over a year.

Finally yesterday Asit told the press that he is considering casting someone else for Dayaben. The new actress would be stepping into the shoes of Disha Vakhani. With the new development taking place on the show, In.com spoke with the key star cast of the show including Raj Anandkat, Jennifer Mistry, Sharad Sankla and Shailesh Lodha, to share their reactions and memories related to Disha. Here’s what they had to say:

Raj Anandkat: Tapu

“I only got an opportunity to work with her for three to four months after which she went on a break. I was her on-screen son but off screen too she took motherly care of me. She used to get fruits and a variety of mukhwas for me from home.”

Sharad Sankla: Abdul

“I am not sure if the replacement is actually going to happen, however if it does I would say that the set will miss a good actor like Disha. We shared a special bond, where Disha considered me as her elder brother. She would always come to me for my advice when it came to her personal life and even accept whatever I suggested to her. I hope whoever comes in her place is as good a human being as Disha is.”

Jennifer Mistry: Roshan Sodhi

“Disha was a simple woman. She had simple dreams like she always wanted to get married and settle down with a baby. Guess she is enjoying the phase and hence is not in a hurry to comeback. The last time I heard something about her was that she wanted to give only 4 hours to the show, while other actors shoot for a 12 hours shift and so the makers might not be keen. In fact, I myself went on a maternity break and came back to the show post three years. I hope Disha comes back too as she is very talented and not working as an actress is a waste of talent.”

Shailesh Lodha: Taarak Mehta

“Disha and I connected over books. She is as much a voracious reader as I am. We would be reading books during breaks on sets.”

Clearly, Dayaben would be missed by her cast members but it seems like Disha Vakhani has chosen her real family over her reel life family.