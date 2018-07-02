Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah lovers, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's recent post will leave you heartbroken

Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the heart of the show. If you are an ardent fan of this television drama you will know that Disha has gone missing from the show.

Disha Vakani delivered her first child last year and since then she has been on a maternity leave. Fans are desperately waiting for her to make a comeback but looks like Disha is in no mood to get back to work. Her latest Instagram post is shattering as she states that due to some unavoidable circumstances, she can't be back on the show.

How we miss Daya Bhabhi on the television screen. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will never be same as before as her. For years now she has been entertaining us with her annoying yet adorable style of talking, and we shall indeed miss it!