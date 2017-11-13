Tables turn: Kapil Sharma to promote his next release Firangi on the sets of Bigg Boss 11

There was a time when Comedy Nights with Kapil was the reason why TRP’s of Colors channel was sky high. From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, all of B-Town’s A-list celebrities made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their films. That was before the comedian had a fallout with the channel and moved to Sony TV. Now that the show is taking a break for various reasons, it’s Kapil Sharma’s turn to make the rounds of TV shows to promote his upcoming film ‘Firangi’. Reports suggest that Sharma will visit the sets of Bigg Boss 11 as part of his film’s promotions.

The comedy superstar is all too familiar with the happenings in film promotions. He has hosted several shows entertaining and taking a dig at Bollywood celebrities all in the name of film promotion. This time though, it’s his turn to face some grilling. Kapil Sharma will be seen on shows promoting his latest film and is set to start the ball rolling at Bigg Boss 11 no less. The actor will, reportedly, shoot with Salman Khan on Friday or Saturday, as per the Dabangg Khan’s schedule.

The year has been a roller coaster ride for Kapil, who has been surrounded by many controversies. First came the news of his fallout with co-star Sunil Grover, and then news of alcohol taking a toll on his health and his consistent absence from The Kapil Sharma Show shoots to even making Bollywood biggies wait. As situations got messier, the star Kapil decided to take a break to sort out his priorities. After undergoing rehab treatment in Bangalore, he is now back in time to promote the film, one that’s also produced by him.

Directed by Kapil’s childhood friend Rajiev Dhingra, Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jameel Khan and Vishal O Sharma. The film will release on November 24.