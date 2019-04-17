Tabu honoured, discussed, lauded at the Indian Film festival of Los Angeles

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 10.23 am April 17 2019, 10.23 am

It was 25 years ago when Indian cinema and the public was first introduced to the talented Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, Tabu, with her debut film Vijaypath (1994). She also received the Filmfare Best Female Debut award for the movie. Since then, Tabu has continued to shine producing exemplary work like Maachis, Virasat, Astitva, Chandni bar, Haider and the latest, Andhadhun which released in 2018. Tabu has won many awards including two National Awards and the honorary Padma Shri in 2011. The latest to add to her list of accolades was when the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) gave her a tribute for her outstanding work in Indian cinema over the years.

IFFLA opened on April 11th, with a tribute and moderated discussion with the actress. Later, there was a screening of her latest movie Andhadhun in which she plays a negative but comedic role. The movie has been directed by IFFLA alum Sriram Raghavan and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

Tabu shared pictures on Instagram of the day in which she looks as ravishing as ever.

Christina Marouda, IFFLA’s Executive Director in a statement said, “We have discussed honouring Tabu for a long time, and this year felt like the right time.” She further added, “Her work and personality embody everything that IFFLA is about — being fearless, versatile, independent in spirit, unwilling to compromise, brilliant in the range of her performances, and simply beautiful. With half of the festival’s 2019 line-up directed by female filmmakers, this couldn’t be a stronger celebration of women in Indian cinema.”

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun is a black comedy which has received tremendous critical and commercial acclaim. It has collected more than INR 250 crores In Indian Box office. Interestingly the Ayushmann-Tabu starrer was also released in China on April 3 has managed to collect more than INR 200 crore there.