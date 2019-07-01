Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 6.05 pm July 01 2019, 6.05 pm

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, or popularly known as Tabu, is considered one of the most talented and successful actresses in the industry. But her journey to fame was not a quick one. It was a slow process and Tabu had to work really hard to earn it. The actress made her first screen appearance in the movie Bazaar (1980) and gained recognition post-Vijaypath, opposite Ajay Devgn.

The actress who usually keeps her personal life under wraps recently gave a candid interview to Firstpost. She shared tidbits of personal life including how she tries to stay fit. Or does she?

On being able to manage a good figure even at the age of 47, she revealed that does not believe in dieting and that she does not follow a specific regime. “I have a very erratic approach to my diet and fitness regime. I don’t really have one. At 27, I decided that I want to have the best body by 30, like the best body of my life. And I really worked hard. I put in everything, my diet, and workout, and by 30 I had the best body that I could have. And it was a fantastic feeling. And when I thought I had achieved it, I forgot about it,” she chuckled.

The actress said she had no more 'fitness goals'. However, it became a habit for her when she knew what to eat and what not to eat. "I had a trainer and now he's a really close friend of mine so he gives me an idea of what’s good to eat and what not. But I am not obsessive about that anymore,” she added.

The actress also revealed her trendsetters. The actress seems to be influenced by American singer Madonna and American talk TV host, TV producer, and actress Oprah Winfrey.

Even though the actress has made a mark in both, Bollywood and Hollywood, she had her own set of duds at the box office too. Her movie Prem, opposite Sanjay Kapoor, was one of the biggest failures in the career of Boney Kapoor's production. Her first movie as a leading lady in Pehla Pehla Pyar too did not win her much recognition in the industry.

The actress was last seen in the Bollywood movie Andhadun, which won her a lot of praises. Her next will be Jawani Janeman, also starring Saif Ali Khan.