Tafreeh from Bhavesh Joshi is the carefree #FriendshipAnthem you need to celebrate

What is ‘Tafreeh’? It’s a word that’s often used by friends to bunk the realities of life and embrace the wild child. That’s what friendship is all about, isn’t it? Just delving into the madness, oblivious of the future, with people who are equally mad. And Tafreeh, the new song from Harshvardhan Kapoor is just that, an anthem that celebrates the essence of friendship.

Watch it and reminisce your carefree days, the days of Tafreeh.

Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, with firing lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya Tafreeh just touches your soul and fills you with zeal so powerful that you wish you break from the shackles of everyday life and go back to the days when you were free, when you had your share of Tafreeh.

Bhavesh Joshi is the second movie of Harshvardhan, son of Anil Kapoor and brother of Sonam Kapoor. It’s based against the backdrop of political corruption and how a superhero rises from the ashes of a common man, to avenge.

Harshvardhan made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, which unfortunately tanked bad at the box office. Let’s hope that Bhavesh Joshi, with its unique content, changes the course of his career and directs it on a more positive route.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, whose last movie was the acclaimed venture Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi will hit the screens on June 1. Interestingly, it will be clashing with Veere Di Wedding, which is being helmed by Rhea Kapoor, and stars Sonam Kapoor, both of them sisters of Harshavardhan.