Tahira Kashyap apologises after getting trolled for her picture with Buddha

Divya Ramnani June 19 2019, 2.18 pm June 19 2019, 2.18 pm

It was sometime during the last year that Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and producer Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage O breast cancer. After undergoing months of treatments, surgeries and trauma, she was declared cancer-free. Well, Tahira’s successful battle with the deadly C has been an inspiration for millions and she continues to raise awareness and break all the stereotypes surrounding cancer. However, she is now hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a post shared by Tahira Kashyap, she was spotted sitting on the lap of a Buddha statue, which wasn’t well-received by a lot of fans.

Have a look at Tahira Kashyap’s now-deleted post here:

Tahira’s post was bombarded with negative comments like, “You can be a liberal woman but do you consider sitting on the lap of a statue of a religious leader is cool? One minute of silence to everyone who actually believed you’re a sensible lady than the most...." Another user wrote, “Very bad... Sitting on Buddha is Very Idiotic...education people r doing dis type of shit... Den what the uneducated people will do... Seriously it's very, very Stupid thing U do... Have Sum Respect for God.” As a response to the same, Tahira took to her Instagram account and issued an apology for unintentionally hurting fans.

Check out Tahira Kashyap’s apology post here:

Tahira, in her post, stated that never wanted to hurt anyone and wished love and peace for everyone. A part of her long note read, “I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone.” The post also featured a video of Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana’s son, from their trip.