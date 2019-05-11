VJ turned actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has had a tumultuous last year. It was in September 2018 when she revealed through a social media post that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Since then, the powerful lady has not only battled the deadly disease with so much nerve but also flaunted her surgery scar with much poise. In simple words, the boss woman has been dealing with the disease like a true warrior!
Tahira’s inspiring story has now found a place in the official Humans Of Bombay page, which has chronicled her life story at length. The post, with two stunning pictures of Tahira, has the caption with Tahira's quote that speaks about her initial days in Mumbai when she wanted to make and write films and had to struggle hard for it. Then there came one fine day when her short film made it to a film festival in Taiwan, so she went there and on reaching the airport, she looked out for someone standing with her husband’s name. Instead, the two spotted a man holding a placard that said, 'Tahira Kashyap'. “I had finally found my own identity!” she said.
Tahira Kashyap recalls the time when her son was 'embarrassed' of her
She then went on to narrate the story of how she discovered having stage 0 Breast Cancer, underwent 6-hour long surgery where they removed and reconstructed her breast and had 12 sessions of chemotherapy. She recalled her 7-year-old son getting ‘embarrassed’ because she was bald. He even told her to not come in front of his friends. But she rather went and met all of them, in a motive to ‘redefine normal and beautiful’ for his son that particular day. Nothing has stopped her from embracing life or follow her passion ever, she added. “I’ve made it my mission to love myself & to live my best life, come what may,” she signed off.
“I was a closeted writer, afraid to explore her passion. I’d studied biotechnology & then mass communication.When I moved to Mumbai I worked as a professor & even in PR & radio. In my heart I wanted to write & make films. But I didn’t want to be an actor’s wife doing things on a whim. So I hustled in the day but cried at night. It continued until I came across Nicherin’s Buddhism–a philosophy that gave me wings to fly! It was tough but it didn’t seem impossible anymore. I started writing & even made a short film! I remember my film made it to a film festival in Taiwan. So I went there with my husband & at the airport, as usual we were looking for someone standing with my husbands name. But he took my hand & pointed at a man holding a placard that said ‘Tahira Kashyap’. I had finally found my own identity! Just when things were good, life threw a curveball at me. One of my breasts had started feeling heavier & there was some secretion. So I went to the gynecologist, who after an ultrasound suggested I meet an oncologist. I got more tests done & in a few days I went from being under a 2% risk to having stage 0 Breast cancer. I underwent a 6 hour long surgery, where they removed & reconstructed my breast. But it wasn’t over–after one pending biopsy report, we realised that I was at stage 1 cancer. I’d to undergo 12 sessions of chemotherapy. It took a toll on my body & I started losing my hair. But that didn’t stop me. Everyday I went to office, I told myself that this doesn’t define or weaken me. My faith helped me embrace it. I went bald, I even posted pictures of my scar–it was my badge of honour. I remember my 7 year old son was embarrassed because I was bald. He told me not to come in front of his friends. But I didn’t want that. So I went & met all his friends, they gaped for a bit, but were normal later. I think I redefined ‘normal’ & ‘beautiful’ for my son that day. I am happy & full of gratitude. I am determined to spread awareness about early detection of breast cancer & follow my passion by overcoming any curve balls thrown my way. I’ve made it my mission to love myself & to live my best life, come what may.”
Truly inspiring. More power to you, Tahira!