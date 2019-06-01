Ranjini Maitra June 01 2019, 7.14 pm June 01 2019, 7.14 pm

As she sailed through probably her life's most adverse time, Tahira Kashyap also became a true icon of courage and bravery. Being detected with breast cancer must have shaken her world, but she used this to raise awareness and instill courage in all of us while husband Ayushmann Khurrana stood by her like a rock. In a recent conversation with IANS, Tahira opened up on how some of her relatives were in fact in favour of keeping the news of cancer a discreet one!

"No one in my immediate environment judged me. Of course, I was also asked by a couple of my close relatives... they said that the news should remain within the confines of a family circle. I thought that maybe that's the right protocol. On the other hand, my doctor told me about so many cases... women who despite getting a few symptoms refuse to get themselves examined because of so much of humiliation associated with it. Some even feel guilty," she said.

She not only put up a great show of bravery through the course of her treatment but her social media feeds chronicled her journey towards recovery, therefore spreading hope in thousands of sufferers. She also aimed to use social media to raise awareness of cancer and self-care.

"Every patient should get support from family and the workplace. My basic has always been... creating awareness about early breast cancer detection and self-love. If you are suffering from cancer, do not let it define you. You are bigger than the disease. Be the stronger person that you always have been. I wanted to remove the stigma and taboo associated with cancer. No matter what life throws at you, take it in your stride and have immense love for yourself because it is you who is putting up the fight and you are no less than a warrior," she added.