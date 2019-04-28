Tahira Kashyap shares her inspiring journey of ‘metamorphosis’ during cancer treatment

Divya Ramnani April 28 2019, 11.03 am April 28 2019, 11.03 am

It was last year that Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage O breast cancer. It is a kind of disease where one has to deal with the extreme pressures and side-effects that come along. Well, Tahira has not only battled the disease with utmost nerve but have also shown us how going bald and getting surgery scars is nothing to be ashamed of. After giving a tough fight to the deadly ‘C’ with a smile on her face, Kashyap has only emerged as an inspiration for millions.

It is a known fact that Tahira has been quite vocal about her phase of surviving a disease as deadly as cancer and she often inspires fans by sharing some motivational posts. Her latest one was no different. Taking to her Instagram account, Tahira shared a series of pictures of herself depicting how chemotherapy affected her. She also penned a long caption, talking about self-love and acceptance. The first picture was of Tahira post her treatment, in the second picture we could see a bald-yet-beautiful Tahira, the third picture had Tahira giving us a close-up of her hair loss and the remaining images were from the time when she had some long and stunning tresses.

Check out Tahira Kashyap's post here:

A part of her long post read, “I feel I have undergone a tremendous change mentally and physically too. From my obsession with long hair, associating beauty with Rapunzel tresses, and hiding most of the time behind my hair (as I felt secure, lest my crooked nose, or freckles or pimples or simply not so chiselled face isn’t exposed) to losing my hair, wearing extensions and a cap, going bald to now a short crop. I am enjoying every phase because somehow with hair I lost my insecurity, my stupid notion of beauty and my complexes.”

P.S. This post by Tahira was a shout-out to women of all types and especially the ones, who get anxious about losing their hair post-chemotherapy. More power to you, Tahira!