Tahira Kashyap shares her inspiring journey of ‘metamorphosis’ during cancer treatment

It was last year that Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage O breast cancer. It is a kind of disease where one has to deal with the extreme pressures and side-effects that come along. Well, Tahira has not only battled the disease with utmost nerve but have also shown us how going bald and getting surgery scars is nothing to be ashamed of. After giving a tough fight to the deadly ‘C’ with a smile on her face, Kashyap has only emerged as an inspiration for millions.
It is a known fact that Tahira has been quite vocal about her phase of surviving a disease as deadly as cancer and she often inspires fans by sharing some motivational posts. Her latest one was no different. Taking to her Instagram account, Tahira shared a series of pictures of herself depicting how chemotherapy affected her. She also penned a long caption, talking about self-love and acceptance. The first picture was of Tahira post her treatment, in the second picture we could see a bald-yet-beautiful Tahira, the third picture had Tahira giving us a close-up of her hair loss and the remaining images were from the time when she had some long and stunning tresses.
Check out Tahira Kashyap's post here:
WARNING!! Before you swipe left, some pictures might not go down too well with your palette. But I am hoping there is a change in the perception of that one perfect flavour that we have always had. The last couple of months have been an extreme case of metamorphosis for me. And I am not categorising it whether it was from a caterpillar to a butterfly phase or vice versa. I could be the larva or the pupa or any other intermediate stage as each phase is unique and special. But there is a deep sense of acceptance when it comes to the life cycle of this creature. Taking a ‘leaf’ from this caterpillars life, I feel I have undergone a tremendous change mentally and physically too. From my obsession with long hair, associating beauty with rapunzel tresses, and hiding most of the time behind my hair (as I felt secure , lest my crooked nose, or freckles or pimples or simply not so chiseled face isn’t exposed) to losing my hair, wearing extensions and a cap, going bald to now a short crop. I am enjoying every phase because somehow with hair I lost my insecurity, my stupid notion of beauty and my complexes. I don’t know whether I’ll keep long hair or not, in either case I am not going to hide my face. I don’t claim to have refined beauty, but I have changed my own mindset and my biggest victory is changing the mindset and perception of my 7 year-old-son, the next generation. From running to get a cap and placing it on my head when I was losing my hair and had a bald patch to proudly introducing me to his friends when I was bald or now with short hair, I feel I am a part of a change. This post is dedicated to women of all shapes and sizes and to all those posts I get when they fret losing their hair during or after chemotherapy. You are beautiful now and always #acceptance #selflove #longhair #baldhead #shorthair #kifarakpaindahai #breastcancerawarenss #changingkarmaintomission
P.S. This post by Tahira was a shout-out to women of all types and especially the ones, who get anxious about losing their hair post-chemotherapy. More power to you, Tahira!