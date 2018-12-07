Taimur Ali Khan all set to ring in his second birthday in South-Africa!

Bollywood and paparazzi’s precious star kid, Taimur Ali Khan, will be turning two on December 20. However, we are sure that his fans are eager to know about his birthday plans. Wait no more, we got it covered for you all! An exclusive Filmfare report said that the young lad is all set to celebrate his second birthday in South-Africa, with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

According to the sources, “In the coming few days, Kareena will be leaving for South Africa due to her work commitments and later she will be joined by Saif and Taimur there. The idea of celebrating Taimur’s birthday there has got Kareena very excited. Unlike last year, they plan to keep it low-key and more private.” Wow! That’s quite a birthday party, Taimur. We certainly can’t wait for his birthday pictures to surface across the internet.

Taimur’s first birthday was quite a private affair. The adorable star kid had welcomed it along with his parents and other family members at the Pataudi Palace. Well, it has only gotten bigger and better, this year. The little munchkin is an internet sensation and has garnered a huge fan following, all across the globe.