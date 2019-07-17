Ranjini Maitra July 17 2019, 4.47 pm July 17 2019, 4.47 pm

You would agree that little Taimur Ali Khan is already living the life you'd like to. More importantly, he is already traveling to the countries you've been planning to, for ages now. For example, the kid is in London for over a month now. His mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan both have work commitments in London while the little one chills.

And he is chilling quite literally. On Wednesday, we stumbled upon a picture of the daddy and the son taking a dip into the pool. Look at that smile they're sharing!

View this post on Instagram Taimur Ali Khan with papa #SaifAliKhan #bollywood #starkid #taimuralikhan A post shared by Nari (@nari.kesari1) on Jul 16, 2019 at 9:39pm PDT

While he enjoyed the ICC World Cup matches, Taimur was seen roaming across London with her parents. On one of the days, we came across pictures of Kareena taking him out in a pram, on a sunny day. They also found really pretty spots for their day-outs!

Wherever the star couple goes, they're surrounded by fans pretty soon. We also came across a video of Kareena and Saif with Taimur at a park. While they enjoyed some family time together, Kareena also obliged two little fans with a picture!

And another time, Taimur found an adorable playmate in Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat.

Kareena has been shooting for Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium while Saif is busy with Jawaani Jaaneman. A couple of days back, Kareena also flew to Mumbai just for one day, to shoot for an episode of Dance India Dance.