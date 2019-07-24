Even at such a young age, Taimur Ali Khan has his own fan base. And why wouldn't he? The two-year-old munchkin is just so adorable and sweet. If you were to ask what could be cuter than Taimur alone, the answer would be Taimur and Inaaya together. Yes, the internet has been blessed with such a picture today. It is an absolute gem to see them together twinning too, wearing orange clothes. As always, the duo seems to be having fun in each other's company.
Check out this cute picture below:
View this post on Instagram
#taimuralikhan #innayakhemu ❤❤
A post shared by Mangesh Kamble (@mangesh_b.kamble) on
Taimur Ali Khan is currently enjoying a long-lasting trip to London with his parents, thanks to their shooting schedules. Saif Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alia F. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is shooting alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan for Hindi Medium's sequel titled Angrezi Medium. Taimur's trip was made more fun when he was joined by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu with Inaya and Ranvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat. Recently, fans were impressed by a video of Taimur feeding goats. Without a doubt, the first thing on everyone's mind regarding the video was how adorable it was.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
Fans enjoyed the video not only for its cute content but also were impressed to see Taimur's animal-loving side and eagerness in feeding the goats. This side of Taimur does not come, as a surprise as he has been seen feeding and interacting with other animals in the past. He was also seen very recently feeding a group of baby chicks with help from his father Saif Ali Khan. Well, it looks like this young one is heading in the right direction, with regard to animals.Read More