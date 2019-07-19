Rushabh Dhruv July 19 2019, 6.19 pm July 19 2019, 6.19 pm

It won't be wrong to say that nowadays more than the Bollywood stars we are keen on checking out pictures of their kids. Our day feels incomplete if we don't come across a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from Tim, there are many other cute star kids who brighten up our day and one of them is Soha Ali Khan’s darling daughter Inaaya Kemmu. The cousins are currently in London holidaying and their latest picture from abroad is serving some real-time cuteness.

It so happened that Inaaya's papa Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram and shared a picture which sees Tim and Inni holding hands and walking in a park. While Taimur and Inaaya's face is not seen in the photo, the moment in itself is an adorbs one. Elaborating on the same, we see Taimur in a blue t-shirt and white shorts combo whereas little Inaaya looks cute as a button in a white tee paired with printed denim pants. Aww!!

Have a look at the photo featuring internet's favourite kids, Taimur and Inaaya:

View this post on Instagram Tim & Inni A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 18, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

But hey wait... that's not it, as Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan made sure that fans get to see the little one's faces and so she shared a photo featuring the two. In the same, Innaya can be seen running towards Taimur with wide-open arms, while Tim blushes and how. She captioned it as, "Reunited!! #timandinni #london." (sic)

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Reunited!! #timandinni #london A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jul 19, 2019 at 1:24am PDT

Earlier in an interview talking about Inaaya's bond with her cousin brother Taimur, Soha had said, "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring." "Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other," she added.