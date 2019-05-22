  3. Bollywood
Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one health-conscious mother when it comes to Taimur and here's the proof!

back
BollywoodKareena Kapoor KhanRutuja DiwekarSaif Ali KhanSaifeenaTaimur Ali KhanTim
nextAmitabh Bachchan thinks his grandchildren have replaced him, here's why

within