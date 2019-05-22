Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan

Rushabh Dhruv May 22 2019, 4.47 pm May 22 2019, 4.47 pm

At the age of 2, Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation. It won’t be wrong if we say that our day seems to be incomplete if we don’t see a glimpse of the little munchkin. Right from the time the tiny tot was born, he has been under constant scanner. From constantly getting chased by the paparazzi to a few unseen photos of him making its way to social media, a dose of Taimur makes our day. But do you know that Taimur's food habits are under strict scrutiny, courtesy mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, you read that right. Kareena does not allow her kid to binge on delicious food during a birthday party.

As per a report in Times, during a recent interaction with dietician Rutuja Diwekar, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan spoke at length about their lifestyle. Talking about Taimur, Kareena said, "I am hyper-paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he's not allowed to eat outside. But I know that's also wrong, he can..." And Saif interrupted, 'he eats chip though.." "Khichdi, idli dosa, like healthy kind of home cooked food. I sit on his plan also. Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits are available, what vegetables he should be eating in the month so ya...he quite enjoys it. Today he actually had Saag for lunch and he normally didn't like it but I have been shoving it down his throat so now he's got used to it so he actually ate the whole bowl," Bebo further added.

Looks like just how Kareena Kapoor Khan maintains her body with a regular diet and exercise, the same mantra she is applying for Taimur.

We feel you Taimur...