Rushabh Dhruv July 18 2019, 11.10 pm July 18 2019, 11.10 pm

Having a bad day at work? Fought with your partner? Or is something bothering you? Well, we know who can bring a smile on your face and change your mood completely! And it's none other than the internet's favourite child, Taimur Ali Khan. After taking a dip in a pool with papa Saif, the munchkin is back and this time with his mom and maasi. Actress Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a cute photo of herself from the streets of London, as she chilled with her family. The pictures see Lolo and her kids (Samaira and Kiaan), Bebo, Taimur and Babita, all in a single frame. While the entire Kapoor clan is seen posing for the lenses, seems like Taimur is smitten by something else around, as he can be seen looking at a different spot in the photo. Not to miss, the adorable child is enjoying a piece of cookie in a pram.

Have a look at the picture shared by Karisma Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram #famjam❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

In the photo, Kareena can be seen dressed in a quoted tee paired with off-white trousers, and dark lip colour. On the other hand, sister Karisma can be seen in a warm black tee and denim trousers combo. Babita, Samaira, Kiaan and Taimur went the casual route. From quite a few days, Kareena and Saif both are said to be in London for professional reasons. While Kareena has been shooting for Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium, Saif is busy with Jawaani Jaaneman. A couple of days back, Kareena also flew to Mumbai just for one day, to shoot for an episode of Dance India Dance.