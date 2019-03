Is there anyone in Bollywood who’s cuter than Taimur Ali Khan? We reckon not. There was a time when his mum Kareena was a cynosure of all eyes but ever since the birth of her son, she has stiff competition. As much as his parents may grumble about the media glare on Taimur’s every move, it’s not going away any time soon. His daily play time, his play school, his new haircut, his parties, every detail of his life is documented. But personally, we love his horse riding sessions. Where else will you get a cute little knight perched up on a horse and straddling down the street!

Little Taimur enjoying his horse ride on a slow Friday evening is all we needed to kick start our weekend! The look of joy when he spots the horse is awwwdorable. Taimur, in his uber cool shorts and tee, running towards the steed can be watched on repeat. After a brief jumping for joy, he turns to a familiar face to get help to get on the horse and off he goes. If you’re looking for your dose of cuteness today, check out the video below.

Taimur’s mum, Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s brand new show called Pinch and the actor was asked to react to a few comments on Taimur. One of them read, “Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger).” Kareena gave a fitting reply when she said, “But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (But the poor guy is not dying hungry. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat).”