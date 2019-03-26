Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece of him!

At the age of 2, Taimur Ali Khan is a true sensation. When we say sensation, we mean it on all counts! The kid is constantly chased by the paparazzi. In fact, these days he even smiles at the camera. He got plenty of fan clubs all over the internet, and netizens are always eager for one glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's toddler. It doesn't look like the madness is dying down anytime soon. In fact, it is resulting in strange things.

We told you earlier about the Taimur Ali Khan dolls that were selling like hot cakes in the market. The dolls, with a face that resembled Taimur (well, many believed it did), became a rage among fans. This time around, a Gurgaon-based baker has gone a notch higher with her fandom for Taimur. She created Taimur special cookies, with his photos imprinted on them. The bakery, called The Cake Company, also made its presence felt at the Cosmo India Bloggers Award 2019, and the special cookies were displayed.

How many of you remember Kareena's reaction on Taimur dolls, on Koffee With Karan 6.? She didn't approve of them at all! "I am sorry to say that looks like Chucky the doll and doesn't look like Taimur Ali Khan at all. Some strange blue eyes and some scruffy hair and a bandhgala does not make him my son," she said. Wonder what would she say about the cookies.

Kareena is equally worried about her son being regularly photographed as well. "If his photograph isn't taken, he might decide to slap me or the paparazzi and say, 'Where's the picture?' That's the fear that we have," she said, elaborating her concerns.