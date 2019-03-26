image
Wednesday, March 27th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece of him!

Bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece of him!

After Taimur Ali Khan dolls, it is now time for Taimur Ali Khan Cookies.

back
Kareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khan
nextNews18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next film

within