home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a play-date with Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat and the picture is next level cute

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a play-date with Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat and the picture is next level cute

First published: June 27, 2018 09:25 AM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 09:25 AM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

As a famous dialogue from a Shah Rukh Khan film Om Shanti Om goes:

“Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to poori KAINAAT use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”

And looks like this reel life saying has turned into a reality recently…

We all know, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little munchkin Taimur are enjoying a fun-filled vacation in London. But, we must confess everything gets better the moment we see a glimpse of our favourite kid.  Be it the cuddle ball cycling or just sitting in a stroller, Taimur can surely make a tiresome person’s day filled with a lot of energy.

Today we have a fresh update for you about Taimur, wherein we have a new picture of cutie patootie sitting on a bench with his playdate with none other than  Rannvijay Singha’s daughter KAINAAT.  Now you know why we started this piece with SRK’s dialogue.

Both the adorbs sitting on a bench looks nothing sort of a still from a Karan Johar film. Anyways, these pictures of the two have surely made our day blissful. Till then, you can also wish for someone’s love from your DIL and the whole universe will make it happen for you! *giggles*

SHOW MORE
tags: #Kainaat #kids #london #Taimur Ali Khan #vacation

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All