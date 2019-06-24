Divya Ramnani June 24 2019, 4.50 pm June 24 2019, 4.50 pm

There’s no denying the fact that Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is one big internet sensation. So much that even his slightest of the move makes it to the headlines and are we complaining? Nope! While Taimur is blessed with a tremendous fan following in India, it looks like the munchkin is now spreading his magic abroad as well. Pictures of the Nawab family from their London trip are going viral on the internet and we can’t stop gushing over the cuteness that this two-year-old is!

In one of the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for the doting mother that she is, could be seen taking her baby boy Taimur on the streets of London, in his stroller. Dressed up in a black sweatshirt, light blue denim and a quirky pair of sneakers, Bebo was at her casual best. The very radiant Bebo let her hair loose and was without makeup. Coming to the Taimur, the Nawab lad was engrossed into his smartphone, was he checking out his own pictures? Or maybe going through his fan messages? *winks*

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s picture from London here:

On Sunday, Karisma Kapoor treated fans with pictures of herself, along with Kareena and Saif, as they were partying their heart out in London. The Kapoor sisters, who were twinning in black, looked sensuous. Saifu, on the other hand, was a true blue nawab in his blue suit.

Check out the pictures from their London bash here: