Ranjini Maitra July 01 2019, 5.56 pm July 01 2019, 5.56 pm

We have already told you that little Taimur Ali Khan is presently holidaying in London, along with the family. What better reason than the World Cup to take a break and fly off to another country? The Khans aren't alone, many of our Bollywood and TV stars are right now in London. Taimur, however, is a show-stealer, we tell you. His vacay with dad Saif Ali Khan and mom Kareena Kapoor Khan took over the internet.

We earlier showed you how, in a blue jersey, Taimur turned into the cutest cheerleader for team India. Photos of Kareena, who took the toddler out on a pram, also went viral. As Kareena returned to Mumbai to shoot for a dance reality show, the little one has now found an adorable friend in Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat! One photo had them engrossed in playing. In another video, they are busy creating bubbles!

A couple of days back, we also came across a picture of Taimur happily enjoying a swing at the park!

Holidays aren't complete until you see new things! For Taimur, befriending a handful of baby chicks was a wonderful experience. Look at the photo and tell us who looks cuter?

Karisma Kapoor, who turned 45 a few days ago, also flew to London to celebrate her birthday. We saw Taimur chilling like a boss, in the company of his mom and his maasi!

