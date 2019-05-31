Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 11.36 pm May 31 2019, 11.36 pm

The weekend is almost here and that brings us closer to a glimpse of the one and only, Taimur Ali Khan. Born to Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tamiur has managed to garner a huge fan following in no time. His list of well-wishers only increases with each passing day, and, why not? Taimur Ali Khan, the little munchkin, doesn’t only rule the paparazzi, but also the internet. The two-year-old has so many fan clubs to his name that it can put a lot of B-town celebrities to shame. A recent picture of Tim, from Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan’s birthday party, is going viral and we can’t stop obsessing over this snowball!

In the picture, we could see little Taimur getting a temporary tattoo at the party. Dressed in a light pink shirt and blue jeans, Taimur looked absolutely charming. While the tattoo artist was involved in his work, Tim seemed to be distracted since he was looking in some other direction. Guess, Taimur is in the awe of unicorns, as we spotted them on both his hands. Needless to say, his transition from cute to dapper is inevitable, which also reminds us that this star kid is all grown up!

Have a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s picture here: