Taimur Ali Khans best birthday gift is not by Saif Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan

The current King of Cuteness, Taimur Ali Khan, born to film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan turned one on Wednesday. Now Master T, as we know, also boasts of the BBC or the Blue Blood Cells. It's only natural for his parents then to gift him something befitting the monumental occasion. Now most parents would agree that a one-year-old is hardly going to remember his first birthday. Unless, of course, it's documented for later consumption. So what does one do to keep the moment as fresh as possible? Kareena's dietitian Rujuta Diwekar had a brilliant plan. Thanks to her the baby Nawab of Pataudi now has a baby forest to his name in Sonave, Maharashtra. The Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi Forest.

The Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi forest has 100 trees that are thriving on intercropping. Rujuta explained what the forest holds in an Instagram post. Rujuta feels that the “little big boy” Taimur can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies. We agree, considering A for afforestation is a rarity. The forest has “3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals and 2 Nimbu trees” along with a bunch of trees for pulses and vegetables.

In an increasingly grey cityscape, a forest seems to be a welcome, thoughtful change. Meanwhile, Taimur spent his first birthday with family at his 800 crore Pataudi Palace in Haryana and had a blast. His parents made sure they did everything possible to make the Little Nawab’s birthday memorable. The entire family flew to Pataudi Palace and enjoyed a lavish bash with the birthday boy. Rujuta's gift, however, beats everything the boy may have been gifted on his first birthday.