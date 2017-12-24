Taimur Ali Khans best birthday gift is not by Saif Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan

The current King of Cuteness, Taimur Ali Khan, born to film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan turned one on Wednesday. Now Master T, as we know, also boasts of the BBC or the Blue Blood Cells. It's only natural for his parents then to gift him something befitting the monumental occasion. Now most parents would agree that a one-year-old is hardly going to remember his first birthday. Unless, of course, it's documented for later consumption. So what does one do to keep the moment as fresh as possible? Kareena's dietitian Rujuta Diwekar had a brilliant plan. Thanks to her the baby Nawab of Pataudi now has a baby forest to his name in Sonave, Maharashtra. The Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi Forest.
A little forest for Taimur A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave. It’s a special forest, one that thrives on intercropping and i hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions. The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between. The forest is inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar’s zero budget natural farming where one tree grows symbiotically off another and thus is thrifty on one’s pocket. The forest will become a home for pollinating agents like the butterflies, bees, birds and earthworms. It will help nurture the soil, fix back the nitrogen and minerals in the soil that it grows on, preserve the water table and look elegant and beautiful while doing it all. Here’s to living sustainably! Happy Birthday. #taimuralikhan
In an increasingly grey cityscape, a forest seems to be a welcome, thoughtful change. Meanwhile, Taimur spent his first birthday with family at his 800 crore Pataudi Palace in Haryana and had a blast. His parents made sure they did everything possible to make the Little Nawab’s birthday memorable. The entire family flew to Pataudi Palace and enjoyed a lavish bash with the birthday boy. Rujuta's gift, however, beats everything the boy may have been gifted on his first birthday.