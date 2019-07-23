Soheib Ahsan July 23 2019, 11.57 pm July 23 2019, 11.57 pm

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan's trip to London is the talk of the internet. And what cuter than seeing Taimur interact with animals on a farm? A recent video shows him feeding goats at the Willows activity farm, being guided by his mother Kareena Kapoor. The munchkin's eagerness and love for the animals has won hearts over. It appears that he is an animal lover at heart from such an early age. In the clip, we could also spot VJ Ranvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat along with the two-year-old.

Check out their video below:

Taimur has been enjoying an extended vacation in London for the fact that both his parents are busy at work there. Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alia F. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, is shooting for Hindi Medium's sequel Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The family was recently joined by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu. Earlier, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of herself and Kareena Kapoor with their third musketeer, Ranvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat Singha along with her mother Priyanka Singha.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's picture below: