Taimur Ali Khan has an adorable day out with uncle Aadar Jain

There’s no doubt that Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids there ever has been. His pictures and videos have surely brighten up our days and he’s at it again. Recently, Taimur spent a day with uncle Aadar Jain and obviously the outcome is adorbs. Taimur along with mum Kareena visited Aadar’s place for Ganpati darshan and the actor took to his Instagram to post a couple of pictures with Taimur.

After having a look at the pictures, we can say that Taimur surely had a great time with his uncle. Besides these pictures, Aadar even posted a few videos of himself playing with Taimur, and believe us the chote nawab looked damn cute in the traditional attire.

Isn’t he super cute? We can watch these videos again and again, just to see our adorable Taimur.

Taimur has been the paparazzi’s favourite and now, he too is taking a liking to the paps, dishing out cute smiles and waves at the photographers. We see pictures of Taimur every day, but we have to admit that we don’t get bored of it.

Talking about Taimur’s uncle Aadar, he made his Bollywood debut with YRF’s Qaidi Band. The movie received positive reviews and even Jain was praised for his performance. But unfortunately, it didn’t make a mark at the box office. We are surely waiting to see him on the big screen soon.