Taimur Ali Khan in South Africa: Horsing around with his parents

The old year is coming to an end and we are enjoying every bit of the chilly weather. Now is the time you pack your bag and leave for an unwinding trip to make sure you begin your new year on a great note! Many of the tinsel townies are also headed to their favourite destinations. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their toddler Taimur Ali Khan are in South Africa's Cape Town at the moment, wherein the kiddo also rang in his 2nd birthday!

The Nawab and his family are spending a nice time. At least that's what Kareena and Saif's easy breezy photos suggest. Latest, we came across a photo of Taimur, riding a horse on his own! His mom and dad look on as he manages himself quite smartly. A prince after all! Kareena and Saif reportedly shot an ad for a luggage brand there, and the work trip turned out to be a nice family vacation as well. Taimur also cut a pretty, green cake. Saw the pictures yet?

The paparazzi's favourite, Taimur is growing fast! From the days when he would he would be tucked onto his nanny, he is now riding a horse! Many more antics are on the way...