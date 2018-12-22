image
Saturday, December 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Taimur Ali Khan in South Africa: Horsing around with his parents

Bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan in South Africa: Horsing around with his parents

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 22 2018, 4.15 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentholidayhorse-ridingKareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khan
nextNaseeruddin Shah slammed for his opinion but he isn’t the only one
ALSO READ

Taimur Ali Khan’s got his swag game on as he poses with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 12 moments in 2018 that will be no less than a celebration for his fans

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: The tiny tot is the internet's favourite meme