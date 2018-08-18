home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu pictures that will break the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas overdose

First published: August 18, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Updated: August 18, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids on the block right now. He was papped again with his nanny.

What caught our attention was his cute expressions as he looked into the camera.

Look at that million dollar smile. We are sold!

If Taimur is a cutiepie, his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu isn't far behind.

 

Wearing a pink frock, she was a sight to behold.

 

Her nanny took her out for a stroll on the streets of Bandra.

tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #Inaaya Kemmu #Inaaya Naumi Kemmu #papped #photos #Priyanka Chopra #Taimur Ali Khan

