Babysitting is a difficult task. it doesn't matter whether the kids are shy or playful, they definitely keep you busy. The latest person on the babysitting list is Kunal Kemmu and he seems to have his hands full with these three musketeers. In a video, Kunal can be seen carrying Innaya and Kainaat and running around a garden. Their sweet laughter is a sound that is just heartwarming. Cute little Taimur makes a sudden entry into the party as he latches on to Kunal's leg making it hard for this babysitter to move at all.

Taimur, Innaya, and Kainaat are having a blast playing together and enjoying their never-ending vacation in London. They had a recent trip to a farm with their mothers where they had fun interacting and feeding a number of animals. Fans could not stop showering their love on a recent video where Taimur can be seen feeding goats alongside Kainaat. Taimur's animal-loving side feeding the animals impressed his fan base even more. He has been seen feeding animals on a number of occasions. He was recently seen feeding chicks with his father Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, Soha Ali Khan had shared a picture of herself and Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Inaaya joined by their third musketeer, Ranvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat Singha along with her mother Priyanka Singha from their trip to the farm.

