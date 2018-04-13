Taimur Ali Khan is a threat to this actor’s box office results

Hey Akshay Kumar! You might have nailed it with Padman and gearing up for the release of 2.0, but watch out, you’ve got a threat coming your way. Recently, Kareena Kapoor warned Akshay, her co-star from Tashan, at an award show that her just over a year old son can beat him at the box office if their films are released together.

"Akshay, Taimur is a threat to you, I am telling you,” said Kareena to Akshay, who was sitting in the audience. "Even in your fan following, he can surpass you. It's an open challenge," she added.

Since his birth on December 20, 2016, Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been in the limelight. Talking about his popularity in social media circles, Kareena said that it was scary. The actress added that she’d like to see Taimur prove himself when the time comes.

There are a number of fan clubs which are completely dedicated to the adorable Taimur, often posting pictures of his regular activities such as heading to the kids’ gym or even taking a stroll at a park. The paps usually follow him around for pictures.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kareena had said that Taimur’s immense popularity online is making her ‘paranoid.’ She said, "So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard.” She also added that she controls her feelings so that her son can grow like any normal kid.