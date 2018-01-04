Taimur Ali Khan is genetic treasure trove, find out how

Taimur Ali Khan just turned one and we wish he would stay that way. Being the King of Cuteness is his superpower and papa Saif famously said that the little munchkin has more than one incredible trait in his genes. From the sound of it, it looks like Taimur has bright future painted ahead of him.

"He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It's beyond me," Saif told IANS. Taimur is the first child of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Taimur Ali Khan was born into a family that has rich cinematic and creative blood running through its veins. Randhir Kapoor (Raj Kapoor's son) and Babita are Taimur's maternal grandparents while Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (popularly known as Tiger Pataudi) are his his paternal grandparents. Sharmila's maternal grandmother Latika Tagore was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore's brother Dwijendranath Tagore.

#taimursfirstbirthday💙💙💙#birthdayfun🎉 📸 @thehouseofpixels A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Taimur has been making news since the day he was born. He first made headlines after his name was announced. Some groups objected to him being named after a violent Mongol ruler but Saif told NDTV that that the kid wasn’t named after the king. Since then, Kareena’s little bundle of joy has become the darling of the paparazzi.