Taimur Ali Khan is now among the top newsmakers of 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a fanbase which is equal to any A-Lister in Bollywood. The star-kid has been ruling the headlines ever since his birth and has become the nation’s sensation within no time. It just takes one picture of the star-kid to storm the internet and how fans wait for that one picture is something that needs no explanation. Hence why the paparazzi's favourite is now amongst the top newsmakers in 2018.

Search engine Yahoo has released its year in Review 2018, and a list of celebrities made it to the list. Among all, Taimur has also grabbed a position and it’s surely no surprise to us. Besides him, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi and former Indian Cricket Team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also emerged as the top newsmakers of the year.

Other celebrities to be in the list include Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier and Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Virat Kohli, Hima Das and dancing sensation Sanjeev Shrivastava stand among the non-film personalities to make it to the list.