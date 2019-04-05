Taimur Ali Khan may or may not have a ten minute appearance in Good News but we dare not call it a cameo!

Ranjini Maitra April 05 2019, 11.49 pm April 05 2019, 11.49 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan's next, after Veere Di Wedding, is Good News, a madcap family drama. Good news, indeed. But here's the more amusing (and perhaps good) news that's doing the rounds. Rumour mills suggest that Kareena's toddler Taimur Ali Khan will be seen in the film as well! We'll give you a minute to let that sink in. If there's any truth to it, then Karan Johar definitely stayed true to his friendship with Kareena. Technically, Taimur gets a luxurious, envious Dharma Production debut... LOL!

If reports are to be believed, then Taimur will have a ten-minute long cameo to play alongside his mother, one that has been already shot. A fancy cameo, is it? The little kid does not know what some of our stars would do to get those ten minutes (or something close to that) in a Dharma film. In fact, ten minutes is what a few grown-up debutants actually got. We don't mean to add salt to anybody's wound here but many of Bollywood's leading ladies (the misogyny is actually quite evident there) still get only a few minutes in a film! You don't believe us, do you?

Watched Kesari yet? No? Akshay Kumar, accompanied by co-star Parineeti Chopra, promoted his patriotic war drama with full enthusiasm and we quite believed that Parineeti had a fiery role to play. It was only after the release of Kesari that we discovered that she, for the most part, only appeared in his imagination. Her total screen time would not have crossed 20 minutes!

Sara Ali Khan, the beautiful, two-film-old starlet had a debut that got us talking about her smooth on-screen presence and natural grace. After Kedarnath came her second outing Simmba with enthu cutlet Ranveer Singh, who played a corrupt cop in the beginning and a messiah by the end. The movie had Sara play Ranveer's love interest. Sara's to-do list wasn't even one-fourth of the film. All she had to do was look great, pack nice dabbas with nicer food and for 3-4 brief minutes, play a pro-active part in taking their love story ahead because Ranveer might be a badass cop but didn't know how to handle women!

Talk about TV sensation Dipika Kakar's Bollywood debut. She might have struck fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 12 but she happened to be a popular face already. Dipika chose to step into films with JP Dutta's Paltan with a microscopic character of Gurmeet Choudhary's fiance-turned-wife. The film sank, so did her debut. A similar story is the case of model Pooja Chopra. A minuscule debut is what she got when she signed up for Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary.

So, getting back to Taimur's ten-minute role in Good News, let's not call it a cameo. Show some respect to that two-year-old and call it his 'debut'! So many would die for those ten minutes in a Dharma film...

And just in case this isn't true, Taimur, we will still make your photos viral! ;)