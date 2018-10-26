Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan or Saif Ali Khan, can you tell the difference? Ranjini Maitra October 26 2018, 9.05 pm October 26 2018, 9.05 pm

Remember what turns Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on? Good looks, good looks and good looks. Nearly two decades back when Kareena Kapoor Khan was doing that film, she didn't know she would marry such a hunk like Saif Ali Khan one day. And hey, neither did she know her little cuddle ball Taimur Ali Khan was going to be the internet's heartthrob!

Won't be an exaggeration to say that Taimur carries the good looks in his genes. His mom is a ravishing beauty and his dad is an epitome of smartness. On top of that, Saif as a toddler looked exactly like Taimur. Or should we put it the other way round?

That's how they define, 'like father, like son'. From the shiny eyes to the winning smile, Taimur has inherited all of his dad's best features!

The kid is growing to be a quite a paparazzi-friendly one as well. Did you see how he giggles and waves at out shutterbugs whenever we arrest him for pictures? While so many star kids are simply nervous of the flashlight, Taimur poses as if he is born to do so!

And why not? We have a future star already...