Taimur Ali Khan was the show stealer at the Kapoors annual Christmas brunch

The Kapoors got together for their annual Christmas brunch on Monday, December 25. There were speculations if the family would gather again after the death of Shashi Kapoor but clearly the show must go on! Pictures from the get-together have surfaced. Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of her kids, her parents, sister Kareena Kapoor and Kareena’s adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur was the youngest and naturally the apple of everyone’s eye. From the oldest to the youngest including Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain were trying their best to get his attention!

In an adorable video, Taimur was seen dancing to some Punjabi beats with his uncle Armaan Jain. Armaan can be seen telling Taimur that he is a Punjabi and coaxing him to dance.

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

Taimur was clearly the star of the party as he is outside home too. A poser himself, like his parents, he is a favourite amongst the shutterbugs.

Idk what's happening 😂😂 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:20am PST

In one picture, three generations of Kapoors posed together - Randhir and his wife Babita, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur and Karisma’s two kids, Samaira and Kiaan.

#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

Parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently celebrated Taimur’s first birthday at Pataudi Palace. They have now flown to Europe to ring in the New Year.