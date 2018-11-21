Taimur Ali Khan’s doll gets a reaction from Saif and Kareena!

If there is one star-child who is already Bollywood royalty, it’s Taimur Ali Khan. Fans are dying to get a glimpse of the little tot which is why he is the paparazzi favourite. The child has surely got the talent to attract anyone with his aww-adorable antics. His ‘hie’ and ‘bye’ stint with the shutterbugs is one of the cutest things we’ve seen Taimur Ali Khan do. Recently, a picture of Taimur’s doll went viral on the internet. Reportedly, the toy shop is in Kerala.

Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala... pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018

Donning a blue jacket over white Indian traditional wear, the toy bears an uncanny resemblance to Saifeena’s child. Now, mommy and papa have expressed their take on the kid's doll. In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Bebo said, "Taimur can’t run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what was I supposed to say. But Saif pointed out that it is because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him. There is so much genuine warmth for our son that it’s bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls. But, they should understand that he is a two-year-old child and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the media to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It’s tough on him as it’s on Saif and me.”

While Kareena was diplomatic with her answer, Saif Ali Khan was crisp and clear. He was quoted as saying, "Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one! I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return." Hear that, makers? Give the man a doll modelled after his son!

