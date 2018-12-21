Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan’s got his swag game on as he poses with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan Murtuza Nullwala December 21 2018, 1.51 pm December 21 2018, 1.51 pm

Our favourite star kid, Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his second birthday on Thursday along with his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, in South Africa. We have seen a couple of pictures from the birthday celebration, but here’s one more. Taimur is all swag as he stands along with his mommy Kareena. Holding an umbrella with the help of his mom, Taimur is looking cute as a button. The picture makes us wonder if Taimur was trying to pose with a pout just like his mother does.

There’s another picture we got our hands on. One in which Saif and Kareena are sharing a romantic moment and it will surely make you go aww… We understand from reports that both Saif and Kareena are shooting for a commercial in South Africa, making this a work-cum-leisure trip. Whatever the case may be, their vacation pictures are seriously making us think of heading for a holiday.

View this post on Instagram 💏💏💏❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 20, 2018 at 10:53pm PST

We can never get enough of Taimur. His smile, his wave to the paps and his playtime pictures take up a lot of our time. Not that we’re complaining. While on a holiday, we are dependent on social media for pics, so we can’t wait for him to return. It’s safe to say, Bandra is missing its favourite star child.