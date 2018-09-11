Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan’s mommy Bebo wants a second baby Darshana Devi September 11 2018, 4.57 pm September 11 2018, 4.57 pm

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her first baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. And since Taimur was born, the paparazzi hasn’t left him alone. The little munchkin, who is currently the nation’s favourite star kid, has innumerable fan clubs already! As if this was not enough, his admirers decided to take their obsession to a whole new level. There are Instagram accounts of his nanny as well, who is always papped carrying Taimur during his outings. And now, guess what! Taimur’s mommy is already planning his sibling.

The star recently appeared on the talk show Starry Nights 2 with BFF Amrita Arora and her revelation took us by surprise! During the interview, when she was questioned if she and Saif are planning to have a second child, she replied, “After 2 years.”

Reacting to the same, Amrita further added, “I have told her if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I’ll be leaving the country.”

So, Taimur getting a sibling is surely a big news for fans. Two more years for the new Nawab!