Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny goes home with a cool pay package

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular and adored star kids right now. Since the day he was born and revealed to the world, every single picture has gone viral, making him equally famous as his superstar parents. In fact, it would be safe to even say that Taimur is no more popular than his parent. From fans to paparazzi, everybody loves the little boy.

One look at Taimur’s images and you will notice that the little boy is never alone. There’s an army of people who surround him to ensure he’s ok. Among those many guardians, there’s one lady who is a constant. Taimur is rarely seen without his nanny, the lady in white named Savitri. She seems to handle Taimur like a boss and with utmost ease. With so much on her hands, both figuratively and literally, have you ever wondered how much she gets paid?

View this post on Instagram It is very hard rocking and posing while babysitting Taimur A post shared by Taimur Ali Khans Nanny Savatri (@taimurs_nanny) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

C’mon she’s Taimur’s nanny so she needs to be paid well right?! The exact figure of her monthly salary is going to make you reconsider your current choice of profession. So, as per a report in Bollywood Life, she draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. That’s right! Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

A source told the portal, “Taimur's nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go upto Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she's spent at his home. There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra."

Woah, her salary is close to that of the PM! Well, it’s justified since she’s in charge of a nawab.