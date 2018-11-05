Taimur Ali Khan's play date with Yash and Roohi Johar will make your day!

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar’s camaraderie is absolutely delightful. The two have been BFFs since childhood and have set some major friendship goals for us. Just like the two stars, their kids bond well too and we can’t wait to see them become thick friends, just like their parents. On Sunday, Kareena’s munchkin Taimur and Karan’s little ones Yash-Roohi met up for a play session and we just can’t get over their cuteness.

Karan took to Instagram to share adorable photos from their playtime. In one of their pictures, Yash is seen hugging a red heart and Taimur, dressed in a red shirt and blue shorts, looks on in awe. Yash and Roohi can be seen twinning in blue outfits. Another picture features Roohi taking Taimur for a car ride and it sure looked like a fun journey.

Taimur is yet to turn two years old but is already a star. The little munchkin, who is currently the nation’s favourite star kid, has the paparazzi following him everywhere to get a picture of his adorable face. As if this was not enough, his admirers decided to take their obsession to a whole new level. There are Instagram accounts of his nanny as well, who is always papped carrying Taimur during his outings.