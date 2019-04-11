Taimur at the gym with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is cute to the core

Abhishek Singh April 11 2019, 7.00 pm April 11 2019, 7.00 pm

It’s been over two years since Kareena Kapoor gave the world the cutest little star-kid and the actress has worked really hard to get back to her pre-baby body. It’s been a slow but steady process and boy, the results are out there to be seen. Today, she’s one of the hottest women Bollywood has to offer and her oomph is the envy of many. The person responsible for the way Kareena looks today is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and she shared an image on social media on Thursday that makes us want to head to the gym for multiple reasons.

Rujuta Diwekar’s image is actually a mirror selfie of Kareena Kapoor in her elements. Wearing a pair of gym shorts and vest, Kareena looks athletic and all that. We wonder why but Kareena even has her sunglasses on in the picture. Her all black gym look is making us break into a sweat, quite literally. But it’s really not Kareena we’re looking at here. We spot with our little eye the cutest baby in town. That’s right, Taimur can be seen loitering around in the background wearing a blue tee and red shorts. Did Kareena actually take him to the gym with her? Did he work out? We’ll never know!

Oh wait, hang on. The whole family is there. Further in the background, through the mirror, we can even see Saif Ali Khan busy pumping iron. Just when we thought we got a glimpse of the whole family working out in their own way – we spotted a dog. We’re not sure if the pup belongs to Pataudi family but Kareena may as well have taken a nice full family picture here.

Between gym runs and being a mother, Kareena has been busy making movies as well. She recently wrapped the shoot for her film Good News. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. Later this year, she will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht which will also star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.