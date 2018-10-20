Taimur, Inaaya and Laksshya in their traditional best this festive season

Three of the cutest star kids were under one roof recently to celebrate the festival of Dussera. We are talking about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor. The kids recently celebrated the festival of Dussera and cute pictures of them have been doing the rounds of the social media.

Dressed in traditional attire, Taimur, Inaaya and Laksshya are looking super adorable. While we got our hands on these pictures, we would love to see the three doing some garba. Taimur and Laksshya have been spotted together a lot of times as they meet regularly for playdates. While Taimur and Inaaya are spotted multiples times together, this is for the first time three of them are seen together. It seems to be a roomful of cute!

A few days ago, the Khans and the Kemmus were on a holiday in Maldives. Soha Ali Khan posted pictures from their vacation and Taimur and Inaaya look sun soaked and relaxed! These pictures of the star kids brighten up our dull day. Both cousins are also the favourite of the paparazzi!