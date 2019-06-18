Antara Kashyap June 18 2019, 10.42 am June 18 2019, 10.42 am

Taimur Ali Khan is the country's youngest superstar. The son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is always melting hearts because he is so adorable. Taimur has always been the centre of media attention, all thanks to his adorable antics. Taimur recently cheered for Team India in the India vs Pakistan match by wearing the team jersey and saluting. Now an adorable picture of Taimur enjoying nature has surfaced from his vacation in Europe.

In the picture, Taimur is seen learning how to handle chicks. It looks like he is being trained on how to co-exist with the wildlife! His father Saif Ali Khan also features in the picture, wearing an orange t-shirt, jeans and a bandana around his neck. He seems to be patiently watching his son play with the little bird. It is extremely adorable when little versions of humans play with little versions of animals.

Check out the photo below:

The Pataudis have been vacationing across Europe, shortly after Kareena wrapped up her shoot of Good News. The family first went to Tuscany and later were spotted in London, where they were joined by Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of the family sunbathing in London. Saif Ali Khan also watched the India vs Pakistan match from the stadium with his Jawaani Jaaneman daughter Alaia F.

View this post on Instagram #love❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 14, 2019 at 10:45am PDT