Taimur, Misha and more: Bollywood star kids who are breaking the internet with their cuteness

Bollywood is not just an industry of entertainment, it’s a religion in the country. Fans go crazy for their beloved stars and follow diligently everything they do, on screen or off it. However, not just stars, even their kids have become a rage now. Here’s look at some of them.

Taimur Ali Khan

Son of Nawab Saif Ali Khan and Bollywood’s leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur has been making headlines for various reasons, ever since his birth. The little one is paparazzi’s favourite and always gives poses that are overloaded with cuteness. Chote Nawab is not at all camera shy, in fact, he is quite camera curious. We are always in awe of the little baby with blue eyes and chubby cheeks.

AbRam Khan

If his father is the King of Romance, AbRam is Prince of Cuteness. The little Khan has been a star for a long time, and has been given many adorable adjectives. What makes him cuter is the way he is almost always spotted with his papa dearie, giving us splendid moments to cherish.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Following in her cousin Taimur’s footsteps, Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu makes world go gaga over her cute looks.

Misha Kapoor

Little Misha is soon going to be a big sister, with baby number two on the way for Shahid and Mira Kapoor. But we can never forget the way Misha has been ruling the feeds since the time she was born, with her big eyes and cute outfits.

Yash and Roohi Johar

These little twins are the babies of Karan Johar, who brought in the happy news in 2017. Karan named them after his parents, and the two are super cute. We love to get a glimpse of them, via Karan’s feed.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is an adorable kid. The little one loves to pose and preen for the camera, along with her mother, and has inherited the same gorgeous smile.

Azad Khan

Son of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Azad is the cutest little nerd you would see. Even at 6, he has a crazy fan following and paps are ready to click him all the time.

Like parents, like kids; at least the fame says so.