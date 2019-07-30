Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 7.21 pm July 30 2019, 7.21 pm

Bejoy Nambiar’s next titled Taish has gone on the floors. The writer-director is known for his thriller films like Shaitan (2011), David (2013), Wazir(2016), and Karwaan (2018). The movie boasts of stars like Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Neha Sharma, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Kriti Kharbanda. Taish, which means rage, is going to a revenge drama. Taking to his Instagram story, Nambiar shared posts of the clapboard from the film's muharat.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a source revealed that the director had been working for the script for a long time and it’s just the final details that need to be announced. Starting on Tuesday, the entire movie will be shot in the UK.

Given the huge ensemble for the movie, we hope something interesting is in the making. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be pairing once again for this one after their last movie together Veerey Di Wedding (2018). Samrat has been unable to make a mark after his movie Fukrey and was last seen in 3 Storeys.

Another report from the same publication (Mumbai Mirror) had revealed bits about the actor’s character in the movie. A source had said, “Pulkit is doing workshops and trying out different looks like part of his prep. He plays a carefree guy with a passion for bikes and girls.”

Roles of other characters have been kept under wraps.

Neha Sharma, too, had last appeared in the 2017 movie Mubarakan. It will be interesting to see Jim Sarbh coming on the screen once again, given that he has already smitten the audience with his acting talents, be it in movies like Padmaavat and Sanju, or web series like Flip and Made in Heaven. Telugu actor Harshavardhan Rane too will be seen on the screen after a gap of three years, after his last movie Sanam Teri Kasam (2016).