Tajdar E Haram song from Satyameva Jayate: John Abraham fights for the honour of women

Dilbar from Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate, a recreated version of the song with the same name from the movie Sirf Tum, is ruling the charts. The song is being liked by everyone and especially Nora Fatehi’s belly dancing moves are entertaining the masses. And now, the makers have released the track called Tajdar E Haram which we can assume to be a partly recreated song.

It is composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri. But, the hook phrase of the song is actually taken from the qawwali Tajdar-E-Haram crafted Sabri Brothers and had released in 1975.

The song from Satyameva Jayate is violent, thanks to all the bloodshed that paints a horrifying picture. Based on the backdrop of Muharram, the track mainly focuses on the honour of women. It also has a glimpse of the cat and mouse game played between John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in the movie.

Satyameva Jayate also stars Aisha Sharma and it is slated to release on August 15, 2018. The movie will be clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. While talking about the clash John had earlier stated, "Akshay is an actor in Gold and I am an actor in Satyameva Jayate. It's a producer's decision from both sides. It is about Excel Entertainment and T-Series, so I have no say in that at all. As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry. I love him and I have always wished the best for him and I am sure he also wants best for me."