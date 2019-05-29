Takht: Karan Johar accidentally reveals when his film is releasing!

Ranjini Maitra May 29 2019, 5.21 pm May 29 2019, 5.21 pm

Kara Johar, being the social media addict ( we aren't complaining) that he is, keeps sharing tidbits from his professional spaces as well as his time with the family. We totally love Karan for how humorous he is, and of course, he is THE gold mine of gossips, you know? This time around, however, Karan has given away something he was probably not planning to. Or wait, was he?

In his Instagram story, Karan shared a brief video from the office of Dharma Productions. It looked like work on the forthcoming multi-starrer Takht is going on in full swing. But while he ran the camera inside the office, our eyes also caught a poster of Takht, stuck on the wall. As per the poster, Takht is set to hit the screens in December 2020! The same video was also shared by the official handle of Dharma Productions.

Now that's quite a revelation! As far as we know, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadda is slated to release in the same month. Krrish 4, which is yet to roll but is being worked upon for a while now, is tentatively scheduled for December 2020 as well. Luv Ranjan's yet untitled film starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly to roll out in the theatres around the same time!

That sounds like a jam-packed month. We don't yet know if Takht is targeting a Christmas release. But in any case, averting a clash and securing a solo release looks difficult.

Takht boasts of a massive star cast, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

“The film is based on a true historical event that transpired… It is embedded in history and that is why it is important to tell the way it was. It is not my interpretation of history but what happened then. The story is based on the Mughal empire and what people know… Every writer and director has their interpretation of history, but in this case, we are not creating anything. It is based on the historical facts and we are doing it with a lot of dignity," Karan earlier said, elaborating on the film.