Takht: Karan Johar's obsession with multi-starrer films continues

Bollywood buffs woke up to a very exciting announcement on Thursday as Karan Johar dropped the title of his next directorial venture after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Takht, brings together Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. We know that Karan has a thing for multi-starrers. Out of his six films as a director, two (Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) had an ensemble cast. And now with Takht, Karan has mixed an old trend with a new one, that is period dramas. From the looks of it, the filmmaker is going back in time. This will be his first attempt at a historical magnum opus, a genre, which his contemporaries Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker have mastered.

The interesting thing to note is that Dharma Productions' current movie slate is full of either period dramas or multi-starrers or both. Abhishek Verman's Kalank, too is a time saga with a seven-member cast, which includes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu. And then there is, of course, Rannbhoomi, another period drama, which has Varun in the lead. Not to forget, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Add to this list the recently announced film, Good News, which will have Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

With these films, Karan is now also thinking money. He has sort of ensured that the films make good moolah even before they release. The star strength in all these films is enough for him to demand a premium in terms of both satellite and digital rights.

Also, it is still just 2018 and Dharma Already has two HUGE films to offer in 2020. While Rannbhoomi has been slated as a Diwali release we could speculate that Takht too could be a holiday release. Johar is clearly hoping that the Khans will shine a little less by then and he will have two big festival releases lined up to cash on with superstars of the future.

Lastly, we cannot not talk about Janhvi in this piece. Takht is Janhvi’s test for sustenance. She has enjoyed a great debut with Dhadak, but now she has to match the talents of a cast that has proved its mettle several times over. One expected her to follow Alia's blueprint and sign a small film, through which she will get to prove her mettle as an actress. So her involvement in Takht definitely comes as a surprise.

But then you never know, Takht releases in 2020, this might not be her second film after all. Will we see her go the Alia way and sign a small film, as Alia did with Imtiaz Ali's Highway? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch as the newest Kapoor stakes her claim for the Takht.