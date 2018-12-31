image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Takht: Ranveer Singh reveals how excited he is to work with the stellar cast

Bollywood

Takht: Ranveer Singh reveals how excited he is to work with the stellar cast

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 31 2018, 6.26 pm
back
Alia BhattAnil KapoorBhumi PednekarBollywoodEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorkaran joharKareena Kapoor Khanranveer singhTakhtVicky Kaushal
nextExclusive! Dabangg 3 to roll from February and release on Diwali or Christmas 2019
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring at the box office, enters Rs 50 crore club in no time

A couple in black! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for their honeymoon

Kartik Aaryan's 'mastermind' jacket worth 5 lakhs can't make him the Ranveer Singh of Bollywood