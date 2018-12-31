Takht: Ranveer Singh reveals how excited he is to work with the stellar cast

Ranveer Singh is riding high with the success of his recently released film Simmba. The movie has turned out to be his biggest opener and the actor has some amazing movies lined up for future like Gully Boy, 83’ and Takht. The Karan Johar directorial is undoubtedly the most awaited one. It has an amazing star cast including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer spoke about how excited he is to work with the cast of the film.

The actor said, “The story is on such delicious scale and there’s so much meat in it. It’s going to be special because it has a stellar cast. I have worked with Alia and Anil Kapoor before. Vicky is somebody whom I wanted to collaborate with; Kareena is someone who I am crazy about, and Janhvi is so promising and also someone who I am keen to work with. Moreover, Bhumi took my auditions in Band Bajaa Baraat and now she is working in this film. It’s crazy and this is damn exciting.”

While talking about working with Karan, Ranveer Singh said, “He is a lighthearted man in his demeanour, but behind that, he is a serious and passionate filmmaker. Here’s he offering me a film and there’s something different about him. His eyes are different; his body language is different, and his voice is different. I saw a different side of Karan that was a complete revelation to me. There was just this sheer great desire to make this film. I have always regarded him as a creative force of nature. He is a writer, director, producer, actor and he’s so multifaceted and a genius. I always wanted to be directed by him.”

Takht is slated to hit the screens in 2020. It is a period drama and will tell the story of Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb.