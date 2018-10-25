Bollywood Taking stock of Baazaar with Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Rohan Mehra Almas Khateeb October 24 2018, 11.57 pm October 24 2018, 11.57 pm

When Baazaar's trailer released, it was among much fanfare. After all, the film is about the mean world of the stock market and people whose livelihoods depend on it. The trailer also released at the Bombay Stock Exchange, now that's a first, ain't it! We decided to catch up with the main cast of the film and have little chat about Baazaar.

The ever charming Saif Ali Khan, supremely talented Chitrangada Singh and newbie Rohan Mehra star in Baazaar. The film is all about Mumbai's fast-paced life and the trailer of the film promises a classy edge to it. Saif's Shakun Kothari delivers some solid punch lines and steals the show away. Have a look:

This upcoming business crime drama has been written by Nikkhil Advani and has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla. The music of the film has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sohail Sen and Bilal Saeed while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ikka, Jamil Ahmed, Singhsta, Hommie Dilliwala and Bilal Saeed. Baazaar is slated to hit the screens on October 26, 2018.

