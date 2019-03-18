Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Ever since former Miss India, Tanushree Dutta, came forward with the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Nana Patekar, a lot of women opened up on their misfortune and shamed several offenders from Bollywood. Among various other popular names, filmmaker Sajid Khan, too, was hit by the #MeToo wave since he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women like Vidya Balan, Lara Dutta, Saloni Chopra and Bipasha Basu. The Housefull director has been accused of filthy behaviour such as flashing his private parts during interacting with women and asking various struggling actresses to strip in front of him.

Following the accusations, Sajid Khan was sacked from all his ongoing professional commitments including Housefull 3. While many people including his family members and colleagues expressed their disappointment with Sajid, Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has a rather different opinion. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tamannaah opened up on her experience with Sajid Khan. The Baahubali actor revealed that she never had a bad experience working with Sajid. "For me, it has always been about the script and what's the kind of film that I am working on. When I worked with Sajid, unfortunately, none of our films did well. He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him,” said Tamannaah.

Earlier, Vidya Balan expressed her displeasure of working with Sajid and vowed to never work with him again. Reacting to Vidya Balan’s statement on Sajid Khan, Tamannaah said, “Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience. If Vidya has had a bad experience, it's normal for her to react like that." In the past, Sajid Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia have collaborated for films like Himmatwala and Humshakals.